Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SINGY stock remained flat at $9.22 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Singapore Airlines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.5132 dividend. This is a boost from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

