CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

