CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,027,400 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,274.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Trading Up 27.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CASBF opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.27. CanSino Biologics has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.55.
CanSino Biologics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CanSino Biologics
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.