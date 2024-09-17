CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,027,400 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,274.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Trading Up 27.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CASBF opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.27. CanSino Biologics has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.55.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

