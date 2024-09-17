Plancorp LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $8,884,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.