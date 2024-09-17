Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

