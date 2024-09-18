Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Grant A. Highlander Sells 3,389 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ VRNT opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
