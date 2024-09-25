Financial Contrast: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 10.93% 14.97% 3.56% Upwork 10.00% 20.75% 7.42%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 1 1 7 0 2.67 Upwork 0 2 8 0 2.80

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus target price of $15.11, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $15.70, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Upwork.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Upwork”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $9.39 billion 0.32 $331.23 million $1.11 8.25 Upwork $743.73 million 1.91 $46.89 million $0.35 30.43

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. PagSeguro Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upwork beats PagSeguro Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

