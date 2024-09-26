CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.