Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $298.73

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $290.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $296.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

