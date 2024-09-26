Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.52. 102,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

