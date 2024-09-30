Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 536,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 502,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,142. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 41.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

