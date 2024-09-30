Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Rises By 16.7%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. 46,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
