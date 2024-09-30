Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Rises By 16.7%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. 46,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

