Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $62.65 on Friday. Diodes has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Diodes by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

