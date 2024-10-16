Acorn Creek Capital LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average is $238.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

