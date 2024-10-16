Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.