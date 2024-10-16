Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.72 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

