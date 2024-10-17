Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.21 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.09 and its 200 day moving average is $388.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price objective (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.67.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

