Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.21 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.09 and its 200 day moving average is $388.55.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.