Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $7.95. Applied Digital shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 446,605 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

