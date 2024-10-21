Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.89. 583,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

