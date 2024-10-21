Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.89. 583,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

