Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$4.40

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.36.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Price Performance

TSE CXB traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,946. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.15. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. Analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calibre Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$80,103.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$80,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.