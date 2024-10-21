iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,195 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

