Little House Capital LLC Acquires 41 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,726.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 163,910 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 182,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,421,000 after purchasing an additional 114,879 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.49. 399,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

