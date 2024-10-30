iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $286.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

