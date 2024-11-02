Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $280.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock worth $7,555,216. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,285,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

