Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.