J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

JILL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $362.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,535.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

