New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.