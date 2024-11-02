Spectral AI (MDAI) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 235 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spectral AI to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral AI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $22.53 million -$20.85 million -1.10 Spectral AI Competitors $1.02 billion $8.80 million -7.40

Spectral AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Spectral AI Competitors -553.32% -134.25% -26.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Spectral AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spectral AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Spectral AI Competitors 1874 4814 8977 241 2.48

Spectral AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Spectral AI beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

