Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

