Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.74% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFQY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFQY opened at $139.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

