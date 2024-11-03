Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.