Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 19,012 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NEE stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

