NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in October

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 580,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NewGenIvf Group Stock Performance

Shares of NewGenIvf Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 135,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,944. NewGenIvf Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

