Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Up 17.4% – Still a Buy?

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

