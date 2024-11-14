Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 18.9 %

NASDAQ EOSEW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

