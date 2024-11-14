Cancom (ETR:COK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €21.22 ($22.57) and last traded at €22.84 ($24.30), with a volume of 355798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.44 ($27.06).

Cancom Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

