FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.47. 111,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 149,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,745 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

