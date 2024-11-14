Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 269,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 121,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

