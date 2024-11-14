Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 320700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Repsol Stock Up 0.2 %
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Repsol had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
