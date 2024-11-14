Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 99.4% in October

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF ( NASDAQ:EFAS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

