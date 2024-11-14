iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 11.29% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $29.63.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

