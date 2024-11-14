EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 121597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.