Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 437,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,150.92. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,548,289 shares of company stock valued at $169,165,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

