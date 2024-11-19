Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

