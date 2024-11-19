Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 127,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.48 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.