Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
