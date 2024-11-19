Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,242 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.