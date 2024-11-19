Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $58,415,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,428.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 922,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8,797.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after buying an additional 897,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

