Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EFR opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

