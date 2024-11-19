Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. Brady also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. Brady has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,014.79. The trade was a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

